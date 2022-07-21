The Mark Cuban Foundation will hold one of 30 Artificial Intelligence bootcamps for underserved high school students in Boyle Heights this fall.

According to a press release, the free AI Bootcamp in Boyle Heights will introduce students in grades 9-12 to basic AI concepts and skills. CSL Behring, a leading global biotech company, will be hosting the workshop over four consecutive Saturdays from October 22 to November 12, in collaboration with the community’s own i.am/Angel Foundation.

Participants will work with mentor instructors specializing in the fields of data science to learn what artificial intelligence is, how they cab use it in their daily lives and the ethical implications of such technologies.

Organizers will provide educational materials, train mentors in the program and select students who will be attending the camp. Free food, transportation to and from sessions, and laptop access will be provided for all student participants.

Students and/or parents interested in the bootcamp can apply at markcubanai.org/application online. No prior experience or knowledge in computer technology, programming or robotics is need to apply. Applications must be submitted no later than September 1.

The bootcamps were created by entrepreneur Mark Cuban in 2019. Since then his foundation has hosted dozens of bootcamps across the country and impacted over 450 students. Over a dozen host companies will be hosting 30 camps across the US this fall.

To view 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, visit markcubanai.org/faq.