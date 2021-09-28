Los Angeles Fire Department investigators are looking into causes of a greater alarm fire that collapsed a former neighborhood market on the corner of East 1st and Gless in the early hours of Tuesday.

The blaze at the former A&B Liquor Market, at 1529 East 1st Street, broke out around 11:40 pm Monday, LAFD told various news outlets. Firefighters had difficulty in accessing the structure, because several walls on the one-story structure were separated and cracked, and it took them several hours to extinguish the fire.

Various news outlets showed live video of the building burning during their early morning newscasts:

NEW: Firefighters are battling a commercial fire in the 1600 block of East 1st Street in Boyle Heights. Portions of the building have collapsed. https://t.co/819qgIsjNE pic.twitter.com/jjavqivBTy — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 28, 2021

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a commercial building in Boyle Heights https://t.co/5An4BdypnR — KTLA (@KTLA) September 28, 2021

No injuries were reported. Per usual, LAFD arson investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.