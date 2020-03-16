The number of “laboratory confirmed” cases of Covid-19 in Boyle Heights remained at five Wednesday, as authorities reported 46 new cases of coronavirus infection throughout Los Angeles County.

At its daily briefing, the Los Angeles County Public Health department said the total number of cases throughout the county was now at 190. Additional information regarding some of the new cases are pending completion of an investigation.

“We will see an increase in positive cases today, tomorrow and for the coming weeks, but that doesn’t mean our actions to slow the spread of the virus are not working. The measures we are taking in LA County will help flatten the curve,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “By slowing the spread of the virus, we will protect our healthcare system and most vulnerable residents.”

For the third consecutive day, Public Health broke down the numbers of cases by LA County cities and Los Angeles city neighborhoods with populations larger than 25,000 people.

As with Boyle Heights, the number of cases in the Northeastern Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock remained unchanged –at one confirmed case. No cases were reported in East Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Public Health would not say if the Boyle Heights cases were patients being treated at at LAC + USC Medical Center or other local hospital, or if any of the five were actual residents of the neighborhood. A department spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat that Public Health would not disclose those details because of privacy concerns.



The largest numbers of Covid-19 cases reported so far are in the mid-city neighborhood of Melrose, which jumped from nine to 10, and in the neighboring city of West Hollywood, which went from eight to 11.



On Monday, authorities warned the public the numbers breakdown is not meant to indicate one neighborhood or city is safer than the other. “Cases are occurring across LA County, so everyone should be aware and practice social distancing,” Public Health said in its briefing.

Public Health said it is investigating all new confirmed cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

What authorities are recommending

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, and places where large groups of people congregate.

Event organizers postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 50 or more until at least the end of March.

Limit gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (people older than 65, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness) to no more than 10 people.

This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services, including public transportation, airport travel or shopping.

If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home and call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Exclude employees and visitors with any fever and/or respiratory infection symptoms and visitors with recent travel to any country or region with significant community transmission (including communities in the US) from all schools, businesses, and gatherings of any size.

Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website.

Sources of Information

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novelcoronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

This post was updated on March 18 at 3:00 pm.