A little over a week after the new Sixth Street Viaduct opened, a street takeover that led to a three-vehicle collision Monday night forced the Los Angeles Police Department to temporarily shut down the span.

Traffic Shut Down on Sixth Street Bridge Following a Car Crash https://t.co/5a3Py2PZNO — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 19, 2022

Police said the crash was reported around 10:30 pm. According to witnesses who spoke to local media, the driver of a white Dodge Challenger had been doing stunts before losing control and crashing into passing traffic.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene. Although no one was injured in the crash, police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run. Traffic on both directions was closed during police investigation, but had reopened by Tuesday’s early morning commute.

Video of the takeover and the crash can be seen in various social media posts:

Man who crashed his hellcat on 6th street bridge gets his things then parachute 🪂 away in Boyle Heights pic.twitter.com/GqptnIpUNM — Boyle Heights (@boyle_hts) July 19, 2022

Although Monday’s was the first crash reported on the viaduct since it opened to motorized vehicles on July 10, there have been numerous reports of street takeovers, stalled traffic and illegally parked cars on the span.

There have also been multiple reports and images of people scaling the bridge’s arches, also posted on social media.

@jakeasnerphoto People Climbing the new sixth street bridge in LA ♬ Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

People have been seen climbing the 6th Street Viaduct Bridge and also doing skating tricks in Boyle Heights. pic.twitter.com/Zj2tVN5FfE — Boyle Heights (@boyle_hts) July 19, 2022

An LAPD spokesperson said local officers are increasing patrols on and around the bridge in response to these reported incidents.