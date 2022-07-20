A little over a week after the new Sixth Street Viaduct opened, a street takeover that led to a three-vehicle collision Monday night forced the Los Angeles Police Department to temporarily shut down the span.
Police said the crash was reported around 10:30 pm. According to witnesses who spoke to local media, the driver of a white Dodge Challenger had been doing stunts before losing control and crashing into passing traffic.
After the crash, the driver fled the scene. Although no one was injured in the crash, police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run. Traffic on both directions was closed during police investigation, but had reopened by Tuesday’s early morning commute.
Video of the takeover and the crash can be seen in various social media posts:
Although Monday’s was the first crash reported on the viaduct since it opened to motorized vehicles on July 10, there have been numerous reports of street takeovers, stalled traffic and illegally parked cars on the span.
There have also been multiple reports and images of people scaling the bridge’s arches, also posted on social media.
An LAPD spokesperson said local officers are increasing patrols on and around the bridge in response to these reported incidents.
