Firefighters extinguished a “stubborn” early morning fire Tuesday at small strip of businesses in Boyle Heights that included a laundromat at the corner of 1st and Breed streets.

#LAFD Firefighters have the incident under control but full knockdown delayed due to limited access cause by roof collapse @LAFDcentral https://t.co/SrEctF0p4y — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) July 14, 2020

The blaze erupted around 12:30 a.m. at the row of one-story commercial units in the 2200 block of First Street in Boyle Heights, according to the Fire Department.

NBC4 reported that firefighters dealt with a broken gas line as they battled the fire that tore through the attic of the laundromat and caused the roof to collapse.

The department said 100 firefighters battled and extinguished the fire in two hours and 10 minutes. “This was an extended operation due to the difficulty accessing all areas of the fire because of the roof collapse,” the department said in a statement.

NBC 4 reported that the fire was under control just before 2 a.m. After the broken gas line was shut off, the fire was declared a knockdown at about 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

