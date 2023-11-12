The 10 Freeway between the East LA Connector and Alameda Street in downtown Los Angeles remained shut down Saturday following an early morning fire, and authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.

Firefighters responded to the area in the 1700 block of E. 14th Street underneath the freeway at 12:22 am after a storage yard under the freeway caught fire and quickly spread to a separate yard nearby.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took over 164 firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire and protect three nearby commercial buildings from damage. No firefighters were hurt in the operation and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

I-10 will be FULLY CLOSED until further notice between the East LA Connector & Alameda St due to a fire that damaged the freeway. Avoids the area, expect major delays & seek alternate routes to events in #DTLA or use @metrolosangeles public transportation. pic.twitter.com/xMjrHsl17L — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 11, 2023

According to the California Department of Transportation, the 1-10 in the area will be fully closed until further notice due to the fire. The Department recommends drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes for transportation.