A play that explores the effects of gang violence on familiar ties is set to have its world premiere Friday at Casa 0101.

“Favorite Cousins” will have a four-week run, April 28 to May 21, at the Boyle Heights playhouse. The play is written by Lindsey Haley and directed by Vilma Villela.

Set in Santa Monica, the play follows the journey of two estranged cousins, Francis and Gloria, as they reconnect following a death in the family. With one of their sons dead and the other’s serving life in prison, the two must learn how to cope and grapple with their past and relationship, both of which were torn by gang affiliations.

In a press release, Haley said the play works to expose “the cottage industry that relies on the incarceration of black and brown people.” Villela added that the story “gives us a snapshot of what it’s like for Chicanos to wrestle and/or embrace both Mexican and American identities.”

The production will be presented at the Boyle Heights theater’s newly dedicated Gloria Molina Auditorium. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are $25 for General Admission, $22 for students and seniors 60+, and $20 per person for groups of 20+. Casa 0101 is located at 2102 East First Street.

For tickets, patrons can call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at (323) 263-7684, email tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online.