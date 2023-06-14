A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Boyle Heights, according to police.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said police responded at about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a traffic collision in the 3200 block of East 6th Street.

Upon arrival, authorities found a Latino man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that wound up crashing into parked cars, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information concerning the victim or suspect was not immediately available.

This is the seventh homicide reported in Boyle Heights, including two this past week and another reported on the border of East LA and Boyle Heights.