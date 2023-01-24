Authorities say an individual experiencing homelessness was fatally injured Sunday during an encampment fire in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of S. Grande Vista Avenue at 4:36 am to respond to reports of a trash fire in the area, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found one individual deceased on the scene. Homicide detectives were on site within the hour to investigate, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no additional information on the identity of the victim was available. Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Alex Medina

Alex Medina is a graduate of Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School and 2018 alumnus of the Boyle Heights Beat. He is a recent graduate of Hamilton College in Central New York where he majored in Hispanic...

