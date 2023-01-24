Authorities say an individual experiencing homelessness was fatally injured Sunday during an encampment fire in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of S. Grande Vista Avenue at 4:36 am to respond to reports of a trash fire in the area, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department.

See more LAFD Alert- #BoyleHeights Fatality Fire 1652 S Grande Vista Av MAP: https://t.co/uMF2ryxLur FS25; One Person Found Deceased at Homeless Encampment Fire. DETAILS: https://t.co/VoaRc6oG6p — LAFD (@LAFD) January 22, 2023

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters found one individual deceased on the scene. Homicide detectives were on site within the hour to investigate, according to the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no additional information on the identity of the victim was available. Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide.