Metro’s Boyle Heights Design Review Advisory Committee will hold a virtual committee meeting Tuesday night to discuss the proposed design of a transit-oriented affordable housing development adjacent to the L (Gold) Line Mariachi Plaza Station.

At the meeting, nonprofit developer East LA Community Corporation will be gathering input on the design of the project –which has raised some concerns among some Boyle Heights residents– after providing a brief update.

The virtual meeting, from 6 to 8 pm, can be accessed through this Zoom link, with the Passcode: 496735. Spanish interpretation will be provided for those joining by computer or smartphone. Those who don’t have access to a computer or internet, can call the following number for live Spanish interpretation: (877) 422-8614, 5783388#

English speakers who don’t have access to a computer or the internet can also call in to listen to the meeting. They should dial one of the following toll-free numbers:

833.548.0276

833.548.0282

877.853.5247

888.788.0099