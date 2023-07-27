Authorities arrested a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a 67-year-old East LA woman and at least seven others in similar attacks, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Wednesday at a joint news conference with Chief Michael Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The sheriff said that 21-year-old Sergio Andrew Garcia was arrested Wednesday in Tijuana and brought back to Los Angeles.

“He was a horrible deviant,” Luna said about the suspect, who is being held in county jail on a $4.06 million bail. “I am absolutely amazed and impressed with the work that was done to capture this individual, because he needed to be off the streets.”

Public attention focused on the case with reports of the assault of a 67-year-old woman outside of her East LA home, on the 1000 block of Frazier Ave., on July 15. The Sheriff’s department said that at 6:13 am that day, Garcia approached the victim from behind and threw her on the ground before repeatedly punching her in the face.The suspect fled on a bicycle when a neighbor began to yell at him.

Authorities now believe that Garcia committed at least four other assaults on July 15, in East Los Angeles and in the City of Los Angeles, both before and after the Via Corona incident. They said that:

At 6:00 am, Garcia carjacked a 33-year-old woman on the 5000 block of Whittier Boulevard in East LA. He drove a short distance and fled.

Around 6:50 am, Garcia assaulted an 84-year-old woman on the 5200 block of Via Corona Street and took her car keys. He is believed to have returned early the next day at around 3:45 am to steal her car and crashed it at around 8:50 am near the 10 Freeway.

At around 9:20 am, Garcia attacked and robbed a 51-year-old woman on the 1300 block of South Alvarado Street, causing the woman to lose consciousness.

Minutes later, Garcia approached a 58-year-old woman and sexually assaulted her.

The 21-year-old is also believed to be involved in at least two assaults on July 10 and one on July 11, according to Luna and Moore.

Both chiefs said they believe there might be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with additional information on any incidents involving Garcia are encouraged to call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.