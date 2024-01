Authorities say a person was shot in the early hours of Sunday in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights.

The incident was reported at 4:57 am at 3349 Emery Street, in the southern section of Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was shot in the leg by a suspect described only as a male Hispanic wearing a baseball cap.

The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital where they are currently in an unknown condition.