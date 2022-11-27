A man was hospitalized and listed in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning in Boyle Heights, City News Service reported.

Police officers responded at around 4 am to a shots fired call at Lorena and Beswick streets – just south of the 5 Freeway – where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to an LAPD spokesperson, officers learned the victim had been standing alone when a car drove up and someone began firing shots at him, striking him several times before driving away.

The spokesperson said police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital nearby. No suspect has been identified.

Saturday’s shooting happened less than a week after another Boyle Heights shooting where a woman was attacked while sitting in a pickup truck.

The earlier shooting took place at about 9:30 pm on Sunday, Nov. 20, near Mission Road and First Street. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the woman did not see who shot at her.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was in stable conditions.

According to City News Service, an LAPD helicopter located two possible suspects on the First Street bridge, and they were taken into custody.