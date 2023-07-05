Authorities say a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the Wyvernwood Garden Apartment community in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to the 2800 block of The Mall Street following reports of gunshots in the area at around 3:45 am, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

Police found the victim, identified only as Latino, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information concerning the victim or suspect was not immediately available.

It is unclear if the shooting was gang related, the spokesperson said. This is the ninth homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year.