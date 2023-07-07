Authorities say a man was shot early Friday morning near Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to the intersection of 1st and Savannah Streets following a report of gunfire in the area at around 8 am, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. Upon arrival, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a post on the Citizen app, the victim was shot with a black rifle used by a suspect described as a young male who wore a blue face mask, gray hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot Westbound on East 4th Street.

Police said it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related. No additional information on the status of the victim or suspect was available Friday afternoon.