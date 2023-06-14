Authorities say a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Boyle Heights.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Emery Street. following reports of gunshots in the area.

Police found the victim, identified only as a Latino man in his early 30s, inflicted with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional information concerning the victim or suspect was not immediately available.

It is unclear if the shooting was gang related, the spokesperson said. This is the sixth homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year, including the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Raul Hernandez on June 7.

In other police-related news, authorities have identified Kevin Freddy “Snoop” Medel as a suspect in a June 8 homicide that occurred at 1st and Indiana streets. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

#LASD Homicide Bureau Requesting Public's Assistance to Locate Murder Suspect "Kevin Freddy Medel" #EastLosAngeles https://t.co/0gzKNl3Kt7



Anyone w/ info on whereabouts of Kevin Medel, please call Homicide (323) 890-5500 or Anonymously (800) 222-8477 https://t.co/1uIrQjp2c8 pic.twitter.com/bl4Ur2YUPW — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 10, 2023

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).