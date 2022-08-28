An early Sunday morning bar fight quickly escalated into gunfire, leaving six wounded in Boyle Heights.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Blvd. following a verbal and physical altercation that broke out between patrons.

A young man at the scene reportedly pulled out a handgun during the dispute and fired multiple rounds into the crowd of people, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

First responders at the scene identified three people struck by gunfire and quickly took them to local hospitals where they are currently in stable condition.

Investigators later discovered that three additional victims were also shot during the conflict but had taken themselves to nearby hospitals.

As of the time of this report, the victims were identified as four men and two women, all in their 20s. They are all in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was identified on Monday as a 19-year-old Latino.

This story was updated on August 29 to add new information on the suspect’s identity.