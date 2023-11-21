An early evening shooting left two victims injured near the intersection of 1st and Gless Streets Sunday.

The intersection along 1st Street where the shooting happened.

The victims, a man and a woman, were standing in the area –near the Pecan Recreation Center– when the suspect approached and shot multiple rounds at them. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



No further details regarding the description of the suspect or getaway vehicle were available.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Pecan Recreation Center’s gymnasium, nearby the shooting that injured two people.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Boyle Heights Beat that the shooting is currently believed to be gang related.