The case of the Hollenbeck division officer who was recorded on video while beating a Boyle Heights man during an arrest is now being reviewed by the District Attorney’s office, it was reported Tuesday.

NBC4 said LAPD internal affairs investigators presented to prosecutors their findings on the officer who has been identified by multiple sources as Frank Hernández.

The news outlet said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed prosecutors from the Justice System Integrity Division will now review the case in order to decide if criminal charges should be filed.

The LAPD said the officer seen in the video is being investigated for assault. He has been reassigned to home duty pending the investigation.

The officer has been identified by various sources as Frank Hernández, a 23-year-old LAPD veteran who has been involved in at least three shootings in his career –including the 2010 killing of a day laborer in the Westlake district that sparked several days of protests and unrest in that neighborhood.

The man being beaten in the video, Richard Castillo is suing the city of Los Angeles and the police officers involved in the April 27 incident.