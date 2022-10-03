A neighborhood favorite Día de los Muertos celebration at Self Help Graphics & Art begins its 49th annual installment this weekend.

As in past years, the celebration will launch with a series of free weekly Saturday art workshops throughout October, where participants will learn about and create traditional pieces to honor the dead – ranging from ofrenda paper cutouts to paper maché calacas.

🏵️💀🏵️ Día de los Muertos season is here! 💻 Register now for art workshops & make Papel Picado, Paper Marigolds, Paper Maché calaca sculptures & Ofrenda Paper Cutouts taking place 🗓️Saturdays on 10/8, 10/15, 10/22 & 10/29, from 12-3pm. Sign up here: https://t.co/It7iV6VUds! pic.twitter.com/bWi2yCrnWz — Self Help Graphics & Art (@SHG1970) October 1, 2022

Following the first workshop in the series, the exhibition Canciones de ti, a highlight of the importance of song and music in keeping cultural connection to lost loved ones, will be open for viewing from 5-8 p.m.

Curated by artists Adriana Carranza and Alfonso Accedes of Kale Arte Collective, the exhibition will remain open for public viewing through November 23.

The main celebration in the month-long commemoration will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 4-10 p.m. Starting at Mariachi Plaza, a walking procession led by local Aztec dancers will make its way towards Self Help Graphics.

The main stage at the event will feature DJs LABellatini and VFresh alongside live performances from La Mera Candelaria, Spaghetti Cumbia and more. A cultural “Muertos Market” will also be available at the event where participants can purchase art, crafts, jewelry, and more from local artisans, printmakers and designers, and enjoy a myriad of tasty foods from local street vendors.

Additional events throughout the month include a $30 Calaquita Lowrider Model workshop on Oct. 13, where participants will build miniature models of cars and calaca drivers, a free wellness gathering on Oct. 19 where participants will be guided through meditation and create a safe space for remembering loved ones, and Noche de Ofrenda on Nov. 2 featuring live poetry, music and community altars created by local artists and partners.

Registration for all events throughout the month is available online via Eventbrite. Additional information on the series is available online on the Self Help Graphics & Art website.