Following last year’s virtual commemoration due to the pandemic, the beloved annual Día de los Muertos celebration returns this Saturday to Self Help Graphics for its 48th edition.

This year, the event will launch with a caravan of autos decorated as “moving altars” starting at 3 pm at the East LA Civic Center, and a walking procession from Mariachi Plaza starting at 4 pm– both ending at Self Help’s headquarters at 1300 East 1st Street.

There, participants can enjoy musical performances curated by The Paramount, food from area vendors and a cultural marketplace with artists and artisans. This year’s art exhibition, themed Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos will be on view. Grammy winner Martha González (Quetzal) will emcee the evening.

Festivities are Saturday Oct. 30 from 4 to 9 pm. It’s a FREE family event, but visitors must wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Metro buses and the L line train provide easy access to Self-Help, and use of public transportation is strongly encouraged.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

IN CONVERSATION WITH RUBEN ‘FUNKAHUATL’: Rubén “Funkahuatl” Guevara, the subject of the KCET/Artbound documentary “Con Safos,” will speak Saturday, Oct 30, from 2-5 pm at Re/Arte Centro Literario, 2014 ½ East César Chávez Avenue, A Q&A session will be moderated by Ivan Salinas.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT CASA DEL MEXICANO: The 20th annual special performance by Danza Floricanto will take place on Saturday Nov. 6 at 8:00 pm and Sunday Nov. 7 at 6:00 pm at the organization’s new headquarters at Casa del Mexicano, 2900 Calle Pedro Infante. Pre-sale ticket are $15; $20 at the door. Info: 213-466-2611.