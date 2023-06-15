A play that explores the human condition and the effects of time is beginning its five-week run Friday at CASA 0101.

“Death of a Salesman” will run from June 16 to July 16 at the Boyle Heights playhouse. Directed by Corky Dominguez, the award-winning play was originally written by Arthur Miller and will feature a primarily Latino cast.

Vance Valencia (Willy Loman) and Christine Avila (Linda Loman) in “DEATH OF A SALESMAN” directed by Corky Dominguez, presented by CASA 0101 Theater and Brown Fist Productions. Photo by Rudy Torres.

“This masterpiece of American literature explores the quintessential battle taking place in one way or another inside the heads of each one of us: the pursuit of success, the difficulty of accepting reality, the love and family, the struggle to force the hand of destiny,” said Emmanual Deleage, executive director of CASA 0101 Theater.

Set in Brooklyn in the late 40s, the play follows Willy Loman, an aging city salesman on the decline, as he battles against time and the exhaustion that comes with white collar life in the United States. The two-act tragedy explores this desperation as Loman attempts to reconcile his life.

(l to r) Christine Avila (Linda Loman), Eddie Diaz (Biff Loman), Vance Valencia (Willy Loman), Jack Bernaz (Uncle Ben Loman) and Adam Hollick (Happy Loman) in “DEATH OF A SALESMAN directed by Corky Dominguez, presented by CASA 0101 Theater and Brown Fist Productions. Photo by Rudy Torres.

In 1949, Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as that year’s Tony Award and New York Drama Critics’ Award for Best Play. CASA’s five-week run will be the first time the play has been professionally run in Boyle Heights. The play runs for two hours and 44 minutes, not including intermission.

The production will be presented at the theater’s newly dedicated Gloria Molina Auditorium. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $27 for students and seniors 60+, and $25 for Boyle Heights residents and groups of 20 or more. VIP tickets are also available for $75 and include preferred seating, one concession item, a cast-signed production photo, and a ticket to opening or closing night parties.

Advance reservations are recommended. For tickets, patrons can call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at (323) 263-7684, email tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online. Casa 0101 is located at 2102 East First Street.