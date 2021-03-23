Los Angeles high school and college students who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to apply for a scholarship from the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA).

The application deadline has

been extended to April 9.

The Latino Equality Alliance Scholarship program supports LGBTQ+ students who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the mission of the Latino Equality Alliance and the LGBT movement.

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to participate in a series of Career and Professional Development workshops led by Latinx LGBTQ+ Leaders.

To qualify, students must be high school seniors or enrolled in college and between the ages of 16 and 25. Applicants must have a GPA of 2.0 or above and be available to attend a virtual Scholarship Award Banquet on May 20 (the scholarship involves some kind of public recognition which may include photos, video, public appearances, interviews and newspaper publication or social media postings).

Applicants must answer four essay questions and include one letter of recommendation with their application. Full details and an application form can be found here.

The mission of Latino Equality Alliance is to advocate for equity, safety, and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + community. LEA is located at Mi Centro LGBTQ Community Center in Boyle Heights.