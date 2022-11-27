Photo Essay by Emille Santana

Many people are drawn to Boyle Heights for the culture, or for the richness the community has. Boyle Heights is a prime example of having struggle in the past, and overcoming it in the present. You can see it in the murals, the faces of people when you see them walking down the street.

My grandmother is fairly similar to those people who came from nothing, living in poverty in Guadalajara, Jalisco. As an immigrant, my grandmother was a hardworking woman and only wanted the best for her kids. She came to the U.S struggling for resources. By then, my mother had one thing to do, which was get a diploma for high school and college.

The following photographs are a day in the life from my perspective living in Boyle Heights. My family influenced what I experienced growing up and this is a portrait of that history.

Coping and obsessing on losing a lover.

Walk down my street, while reminiscing on childhood memories.

Ice cream gatherings with families.

Boyle Heights on the hillside.

Encaged by America’s form of influence.

Catholic church for those who want redemption.

Afternoon jogging hours with Mom.

The world renowned, infamous, El Pino.