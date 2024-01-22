By Julia Barajas/LAist

Updated Jan 22, originally published Jan 21, 2024

Faculty members across the California State University system went on strike Monday over failed contract negotiations.

The California Faculty Association — which represents 29,000 professors (tenure-line and otherwise), lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches — has told its members to withhold all their labor. This includes teaching, grading, answering emails, and holding office hours.

More than 450,000 students may be without classes.

The labor action follows months of fruitless contract negotiations between the CFA and CSU management.

To keep up with the rising cost of living, the CFA has sought a 12% pay raise since May 2023. The union also has other demands: raising the salary floor for the lowest-paid faculty, establishing more manageable workloads, securing more counselors for students, and expanding parental leave.

Cal State leaders say the system cannot afford a 12% increase. Instead, they’ve pushed the faculty union to agree to a 5% pay raise, followed by two additional 5% raises in subsequent fiscal years. However, those future pay raises would depend on state budget negotiations between the governor and lawmakers.

CSU approved a plan this fall that raises tuition by 6% for each of the next five years.

Who’s in the union?

Lecturers make up the bulk of the California Faculty Association.

Are the two sides close to a deal?

This week’s strike, which is scheduled to run through Friday, represents an escalation in the union’s efforts to secure the terms it seeks. In December, faculty at four campuses — including Cal State L.A. and Cal Poly Pomona — staged one-day strikes.

In an emailed statement, the union said it’s been met with “disrespect and derision by management.”

Natural Sciences adjunct lecturer Michelle Vanegas stands for a portrait at a California Faculty Association members strike at California State University, Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer/LAist

During negotiations, “CSU management has only addressed our conflict over salary; they have completely ignored the issues of workload, health and safety concerns, and parental leave,” said Chris Cox, a lecturer at San José State and CFA vice president of racial and social justice.

At a news conference ahead of this week’s systemwide strike, chancellor Mildred García said she and her colleagues are “ready and willing to come back to the bargaining table.”

Faculty members “unquestionably” deserve a pay raise, she added. “But we must work within our financial realities.”

How will this affect students?

Christina Checel, associate vice chancellor of labor and employee relations, underscored that the CSU “will remain open for business next week” — though “individual faculty members who decide to strike will cancel their own classes.”

She encouraged students across the CSU’s 23 campuses to check their class portals or contact their professors to find out if they intend to hold class.

The CFA has told members it expects many students will join them on the picket line and that the strike is “an opportunity to demonstrate for our students what collective action for justice looks like.”

One of those students is CSU Los Angeles student Martha Mejia, a social work major who transferred from L.A. City College. She said she’s picketing in part because she wants her children to go to a university where educators are paid well.

“I have a high schooler,” she said. “To think they’re going to come to this kind of atmosphere, that’s not OK.”

She plans to be back in class Tuesday; some professors not only didn’t cancel class, she said, but are counting attendance against students’ grade.

Wasn’t another CSU union going on strike?

Teamsters Local 2010, which represents skilled trade workers — electricians, plumbers, repairpeople, etc. — had planned a solidarity strike alongside CFA this coming week. The Teamsters unit had been negotiating its own agreement with Cal State administration.

Cal State University officials announced Friday that both sides had reached a tentative deal.

“I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to everyone involved in the negotiations and applaud their commitment to the collective bargaining process,” García said.

Teamsters Local 2010 said highlights include an immediate 5% general salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023. It also includes a minimum two-step increase for every member.

The deal means Teamsters Local 2010 will no longer strike alongside CFA. Both groups had authorized a strike back in October.

“We achieved this historic agreement by standing together as Teamsters — and in solidarity with our sister unions at CSU — to take powerful action like CSU has never seen before,” Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 2010 Jason Rabinowitz said.

Tiffany Ujiiye contributed to this article.