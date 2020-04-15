Esta página también disponible en: Español

A drive-through testing site for COVID-19 opened Tuesday in a vacant lot behind Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, in an effort by health authorities to stop the spread of coronavirus by identifying individuals who need to isolate or receive medical care.

Individuals must pre register and meet testing criteria before they show up for the free test; the site at 1724 Pennsylvania Ave. will also allow for pedestrians with appointments to be tested.

The opening was announced by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solís, who said the site was developed with the support of Adventist Health White Memorial and AltaMed.

“Many of our hardest working families are either uninsured or underinsured and don’t normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 mobile testing sites remains one of my top priorities,” said Solís. “I thank Adventist Health White Memorial and AltaMed for their commitment in expanding access to testing and making sure all residents are safe and healthy.”

At the drive-up site, individuals will stay in their cars and receive a brief medical evaluation from the AltaMed health care team, a press release said. Once the provider confirms that LA County Public Health criteria for testing has been met, individuals will be instructed on how to complete the self-administered test.

Clients must swab their own mouths/throats. The testing process will take between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. However, waiting times may vary depending on the time of day.

Anyone interested in getting tested must first register at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. This first step determines if people are eligible to be tested. At the website, individuals will be asked whether they are exhibiting symptoms, such as fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing. The website, in real time, will determine an individual’s eligibility for testing.

Those who receive confirmation of testing eligibility will then be given a selection of testing sites and available appointment times to complete the test registration process. A registration number will be required at the testing site.

A drive-through testing site opened earlier this month at the East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park.

For more information and FAQs: covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.