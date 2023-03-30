As the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency approaches, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) wants local residents to know that although emergency protections are ending, they may still qualify for Medi-Cal.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 marked the end of continuous health coverage protections that were placed during the pandemic. Those protections will end on March 31, 2023.

However, Medi-Cal health coverage will not stop on March 31. Over the next 12 months, DPSS will reassess every case to determine continuing eligibility so long as Medi-Cal beneficiaries ensure their contact information, including names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses, are up to date.

A renewal form, along with a prepaid return envelope, will be sent out to beneficiaries in the U.S. mail. The forms should then be completed and returned as soon as possible in the envelope provided. This form can also be completed online, in-person, or by phone.

More information can be found through the Department of Health Services Keep your Coverage Page or the DPSS Website