A mixed use development project at Mariachi Plaza that will include permanent supportive housing for homeless youth is set to begin construction next year after a long stall.

The Metro-owned Lucha Reyes Apartments at 125 N. San Vicente Fernández Street will bring 60 units of affordable housing to the area near 1st and Boyle, plus 6,340 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project is being developed by the East Los Angeles Community Corporation (ELACC), a local nonprofit chosen by Metro in 2018. An update on the project was given last week by ELACC’s project manager Juan Carlos Cruz. He said the developer expects the project to be completed by September of 2027.

Applications for those interested in applying for housing at the project are expected to open up sometime in 2027 before the opening.

Cruz made the announcement during a workshop on how to apply for affordable housing. Around two dozen people attended the meeting.

Lucha Reyes Apartments project manager Juan Carlos Cruz gives community members an update on Lucha Reyes Apartments. Photo by Alex Medina

Of the 60 planned units, 29 will be reserved for families or individuals who make 30 to 50% of the city’s Area Median Income (AMI) and 30 will be dedicated to provide permanent supportive housing for transitional aged youth who are homeless. Those 59 units break down as follows:

26 studio units

18 one-bedroom units

8 two-bedroom units

7 three-bedroom units

An additional unit will be reserved for the property manager.

Transitional aged youth at Lucha Reyes will receive individual case management, mental health services and other support through Jóvenes Inc., a Boyle-Heights based community organization that helps those aged 18-25 end their cycle of homelessness.

Originally expected to be five stories tall, the project size has been reduced to four floors. Forty-two units of parking will be available for residents. A community garden will be constructed across the street at an empty lot on Vicente Fernández and Pennsylvania Ave.

Other amenities will include a 4,000 sq ft community room.

Another Metro-ELACC joint development, the Santa Cecilia Apartments, were built in the Southeast corner of 1st and Boyle in 2017.