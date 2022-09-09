An weeklong installation of conceptual art pieces by Norwegian sculptor Lina Viste Grønli opens Saturday afternoon at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights.

The exhibition ‘Persistence of Time’ is being hosted by Court Space, a “curatorial project” by Ezequiel Olvera that “seeks to create a dialogue between public and private institutions through critically informed curation and art work.”

According to a statement by the presenter, in her show Viste Grønli “playfully manifests a web of illogical allegories through sculptures resembling watches and clocks… What emerges is a skate park interpreted as a landscape, not unlike the unconscious and absurd semiotics of Dali’s The Persistence of Memory, yet one occurring in real time.”

Olvera, who curated the exhibition, says that he chose Hollenbeck Park because of his familiarity with the space. “I saw an architectural space unique to Boyle Heights resembling the ruins of a Mesoamerican Temple and a location which could exhibit sculptures that speak to time and impermanence,” Olvera explained.

The installation opens with a reception Saturday, from 5:30 to 9 pm, at the Hollenbeck Skate Park, 415. South St. Louis St. The exhibition will continue on view through Sept. 17, from noon to sundown. Appointments for viewing are suggested, by contacting [email protected].

