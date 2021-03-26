For the last seven weeks, a group of Eastside young adults met via zoom for a stand-up comedy workshop led by the Company of Angels theater company and sponsored by Legacy LA, a Ramona Gardens based community organization that works with local youth.

Every week different topics were discussed and different exercises were worked on in order to expand their storytelling skills; which turned into humorous anecdotes. The result has ben “The QuaranTeen Comedy Show,” a free, virtual presentation hosted by comedian Elizabeth Covarrubias that premieres Saturday at 5 pm on the Company of Angel’s YouTube channel:

The show will be available for free streaming following Saturday’s initial presentation.

“Each year we offer hundreds of opportunities for the people of the Eastside of Los Angeles to participate in the arts,” said Armando Molina, Company of Angels Artistic Director, in a press release. “We are committed to challenging assumptions about what youth and community theatre can (and should) be while providing opportunities to learn, train and perform under the guidance of world-class artists. We aim to deliver high-quality productions that resonate both locally and globally, whilst maintaining the Eastside’s welcoming and inclusive ethos.”

“The stand up comedy youth workshop has been a lifesaver through the pandemic for our youth,” added Legacy L.A’s Executive Director Lou Calanche.”It has brought balance to their life during a time of unprecedented struggles. Our youth have enjoyed having a program that helps them unwind and that helps them find healing through laughter.”

The comedy show line up features young comedians Abraham Castillo, Alina Carmona, Cristian Flores, Sandra Flores, Cecilia Garcia, Adriana Jaime, Perla Martinez, Lupita Sarabia, Obed Soto, Andrea Miranda and Astrid Ventura.

“Having the opportunity to work with these amazing young adults has been an experience that I will never forget,” said Covarrubias. “I was their instructor, but I learned so much from them. I am humbled, honored and extremely grateful to have been a part of this program.”

Founded in 1959, Company of Angels is now the oldest professional theater in Los Angeles. Sharing a space with Legacy LA in the vicinity of Ramona Gardens, it engages residents from low-income communities including Boyle Heights and Skid Row to develop original theater pieces for performance.

Founded in 2007 by former Ramona Gardens neighborhood resident Maria “Lou” Calanche, Legacy LA addresses the impact of multi-generational gang violence and low educational attainment in Ramona Gardens in Boyle Heights and surrounding neighborhoods in the City of Los Angeles.

The groups’ Stand-Up Comedy class is funded in part by a grant from the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Beyond the Bell program, the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.