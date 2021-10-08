The open street festival known as CicLAVia returns to Boyle Heights this Sunday, the first time the event reaches Mariachi Plaza as part of the Heart of LA route since the beginning of the pandemic.

During the event, which is free and open to the public, streets along the route are shut down to vehicle traffic so that people can bike, walk and skate there instead.

Mariachi Plaza will be the Easternmost hub of the route – there, participants can find restrooms, bike parking and repair, free water, food trucks, and first aid.

There will be a pedicab stop near each hub’s info booth, where users can catch free rides. Metro Bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at existing bike share stations along and near the route.

People can join CicLAvia at any point along the route. Download a copy of the route map here.

Día de los Muertos show opens at Self Help

The annual Día de los Muertos exhibit at Self Help Graphics & Art in Boyle Heights opens with a public reception on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 9 pm and continues on view at the institution’s gallery in Boyle Heights through Nov. 24.

This year’s theme is “Everything is Connected: Land, Body Cosmos.” The show’ is curated by Miyo Stevens-Gandara, who created the commemorative poster.

This year, patrons who wish to take a tour of the exhibit can RSVP on Eventbrite for the exhibition and take a 20 minute guided tour on October 9, 16, and 23 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Have a Boyle Heights or East LA event? Post it on our free community calendar. Just click here and fill out the online form.

OTHER EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

WRESTLING WITH CUMBIAS – The second anniversary of ComptonMania will be celebrated Sunday, Oct. 10 from 4 pm to midnight at Don Quixote, 2811 East Olympic. Wrestling show at 5 includes a women’s tournament and bout between Rancho and Manny Mars. Musical performances before and after include sets by Los Boulevards, Spaghetti Cumbia and Flores Negras. Tickets and info here.

BOYLE HEIGHTS STORIES TOLD IN SONG – The Sounds of California: Boyle Heights Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 4 pm at Mariachi Plaza will present live performances by participants of the Alliance for California Traditional Arts’ project to create and collect songs and stories about Boyle Heights. Masks are required (vaccination preferred) for the free event that will include a sound booth for storytelling and local food vendors.

QUEER THAT CALAVERA – The Latino Equality Alliance and Boyle Height’s Mi Centro are hosting their 2021 Calavera LGBTQ Festival, an evening of queer Latinx culture, art, reflection and entertainment, on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 11 pm. Festivities include a Drag MX Calavera contest. Tickets for the family event start at $30; children under 12 free.

DIY JACK-O-LANTERN – El Sereno’s Su Merced Café is hosting a Dia de los Muertos Pumpkin Carving Night on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 8 pm. There’s a $5 general admission, but for $25 a carving package allows you to create your own Jack-O-Lantern with tools provided, plus a pumpkin-flavored pastry to enjoy. Click here for tickets.