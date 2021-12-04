Celebrity chef Aaron Sánchez is the Grand Marshall of this year’s fifth annual celebration, taking off Westbound on 1st Street from Chicago at 3:30 pm on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Besides Sánchez, celebrity participants include former GM and ABC7 reporter Eric Resendiz, actor Carlos Ayala and Spanish radio personality Humberto Luna. Confirmed participants also include local politicians, such as Assemblymember Miguel Santiago and State Senator María Elena Durazo, and a contingent from the Latino Equality Alliance.

Aztec dancers, mariachis and folklórico groups will performa along the route, as will local school bands and drill teams.

The event is once again presented by local entrepreneur Tonie Juárez.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

‘CHRISTMAS CHAOS’ @ DON QUIXOTE – PCW Ultra Champ Alex Hammerstone defends his title vs Slice Boogie; Zeda Zhang challenges Viva Van for Ultrawoman Championship; Kevin Blackwood takes on Jai Vidal for Ultralight Championship; No Way Jose & more. Presented by Old Fashioned Wrestling & OFW Boyle Heights. Thursday, Dec. 9. Showtime 7:30; meet and greet an hour earlier (for gold/ringside tix). 2811 E. Olympic Blvd. Tickets here.

WINTERFEST 2021 @ RESURRECTION SCHOOL – Play in real snow, decorate Christmas cookies, write a letter to Santa, get your face painted, Christmas Arts & Crafts and Hot Chocolate. Enjoy music by DJ Karisma, shop with our Holiday Vendors and much more. Food and drinks sold by Family Crew. Friday, Dec. 10, 6 to 9 pm, 3360 Opal Street.

BOYLE HEIGHT FIRST ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING AND WINTER WONDERLAND – A snow pit, toy giveaway, music and entertainment on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2 to 6 pm, hosted by Kevin de León at the councilmembers local office, 2130 East First Street.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY @ SELF HELP – Final program of the year brings yoga, led by Instructor Isa Urdiales Guzmán, Dec. 15 at 6:30 pm. Must bring your own mat or towel to use for the duration of the hour class, free but recommended for ages 15+. Register at selfhelpgraphics.com/workshops.

FREE TOY GIVEAWAY @ ESTRADA COURTS – Hosted by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago with special appearance by Old St. Nick. Event is on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last. Thursday, Dec. 16, 4 to 6 pm, at 3232 Estrada Street.

NAVIDAD EN EL BARRIO – For the seventeenth consecutive year Danza Floricanto/USA presents its tribute to the company’s Mexican traditions of the Christmas Holidays, this year at its new home at Casa del Mexicano. Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 pm. Tickets $10 at https://danzafloricantousa.org