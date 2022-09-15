Photo essay by Terra Alvarez
To this day my Grandfather has been a role model to many, he has affected a multitude of people in positive ways. John Bebe Huerta is a kind man willing to take the shirt off his back for anyone in need. However, it wasn’t always like this.
¨I was a bad man and did bad things, but now I’ve changed because the lord Jesus Christ saved me,” Huerta proclaimed.
Much like the church he currently ministers: what once was a prison is now a safe haven. There has been a lot of change in Huerta’s life. My grandfather was in and out of his kids’ lives and let drugs take over his actions. It wasn’t until he finally understood years later that what God had planned for him was much bigger than a ¨quick fix.¨
Even after wanting to change it wasn’t always easy and he found himself falling short a lot. If you ever asked Huerta in his youth if he ever thought he would be praising God years later, he would probably tell you you’re talking to the wrong guy.
The church now serves as a reminder of a past life, with its prison walls and doors left behind.
Both the church and my grandpa have gone through drastic changes.
