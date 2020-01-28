The future of Boyle Heights and the issues that affect this community will be the focus of a City Council District 14 candidates’ forum to be held next month at Felícitas & Gonzalo Méndez High School.

The five candidates who have qualified for the March 3 ballot are expected to attend the forum on Saturday, Feb. 8. They are Kevin de León, Mónica García, John Jiménez, Cyndi Ottenson and Raquel Zamora.

The candidates are seeking to take the City Council seat currently held by José Huízar, who is being termed out of office. Council district 14 includes Boyle Heights, parts of downtown and Northeast communities such as El Sereno and Eagle Rock.

The public is invited to meet the four candidates and hear them address Boyle Heights issues.The forum will take place at 1 pm at the school auditorium. Méndez High School is at 1200 Plaza del Sol Street, in Boyle Heights.

This post was edited on Jan. 31 to reflect that all candidates are expected at the forum.