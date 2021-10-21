The Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) hosts its sixth annual Calavera LGBTQ Festival – a cultural celebration and remembrance of victims of homophobia, transphobia, racism, and gun violence – this Saturday, Oct. 23 at Mi Centro LGBTQ Community Center in Boyle Heights.

Some 150 community members are expected to gather at the annual event, to celebrate queer Latine culture, honor departed loved ones and enjoy the evening with delicious food and great entertainment.

General admission tickets for the fundraising event are $30 for general admission; $75 for VIP. Register here.

Attendees will be required to wear a face covering while at the event and will be required to show either proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID test dated within 72 hours of check-in.

LEA elects advisory board

A leading LatinX LGBTQ+ social justice and advocacy nonprofit organization in Los Angeles, LEA recently announced the election of its 2021-2023 executive advisory board.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez

The new board, serving a two-year term, is composed of a diverse group of LatinX leaders in Southern California deriving from various industry sectors. Leading the organization’s executive board as Board Chair is Marco Antonio Gonzalez, a seasoned international corporate communications executive; Vice Chair Stephen Chavez, CEO of Chavez PR; and Secretary Liliana T. Perez, cultural affairs director for the Los Angeles Chargers. Also serving on the board are Jaime Gallardo, holistic therapist, and LEA co-founder Ari Gutierrez Arambula, director of Government Advertising, Daily Journal Corporation.

Through a press release, Gonzalez stated that his top goal as chair will be to increase board size and help with fundraising.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as chair for LEA’s Advisory Board. This is an organization that is very dear and near to my heart and I look forward to continuing moving forward, along with my fellow board members, the advocacy and social justice work we do on behalf of our LatinX LGBTQ youth and their families. I am privileged to serve this great organization and am committed to continue fomenting its mission and advancing its work in our community,” said Gonzalez.

“We are enthusiastic about his new board leadership role and are ready to work very closely with him and the rest of the Board,” said Eddie Martinez, LEA’s executive director.

