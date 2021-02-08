Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co is offering new specials and menu items for the month of February and, in honor of National Pizza Day, the local restaurant will be offering all pizzas at half price on Tuesday, February 9.

The Boyle Heights restaurant will also be adding new pizza specials to the menu inspired by Chef Mario Christerna’s Mexican-American/ Chicano culture. Among them, a “Carnitas Pie” with green salsa and crema and a “Blueberry Pie” made with blueberries, bacon and scallions drizzled with spicy honey.

Chisterna, who grew up in Boyle Heights, opened the restaurant last November.

Throughout February –which also includes St. Valentine’s Day– Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. will offer “Pizza for Two,” a special for couples or friends to share that includes a 12” Classic Pizza, House Salad and a Bottle of House Wine for $30.

The restaurant said it will donate pizzas to the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory –with which it shares its location on Cesar Chávez Ave.– as part of Slice Out Hunger’s ‘Pizza Across America’ campaign.