A teacher at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights has been charged with assaulting six female students, according to the LA County District Attorney’s office.

Martin Reyes Jr., a resident of East LA, was arrested Monday by LAPD personnel and is facing 10 counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Investigators on the case allege he abused a total of six students enrolled in his first grade class during recess within the classroom.

“Our educators are entrusted with creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of abuse or exploitation,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Wednesday. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that schools are places where all students can thrive, free from the threat of sexual violence. I encourage any victim of childhood sexual assault to contact our Bureau of Victim Services to receive trauma-informed care.”

An investigation into Reyes’ conduct began on May 22 after a student reported to law enforcement that the 29-year-old educator had sexually abused her, according to the district attorney. The defendant is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 27.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Juvenile Division’s Abused Child Section said Monday that anyone who may be or know a victim, or has any additional information on the case, call Detective Morales at (213) 486-0598.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.