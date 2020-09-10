Several housing developments facing community opposition from the community are scheduled to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Planning and Land Use Committee of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council.

The proposed housing and retail project by the East LA Community Corporation on Metro-owned land behind Mariachi Plaza – which sparked a protest last month – and the proposed conversion of the historic Sakura Gardens assisted living facility into multi-family housing complex are among hot-button items on the agenda.

According to PLUC committee chair David Silvas, Thursday’s public meeting offers Boyle Heights residents and stakeholders a unique opportunity to hear from principal players about development projects that could potentially harm –or improve– living conditions in the community.

“Protesting makes a great difference and a voice in the community, but to really make change at the government level, it’s so important for the community to participate at this level, so we can really hear it from the people, Silvas said.

The committee chair said that some of the items are on the agenda because of his own personal concerns. Silvas, who serves as vice president of the nonprofit Boyle Heights Community Partners, said that he invited the Sakura Gardens owners to the meeting out of concern for the facility’s residents.

“We need to know what’s going to happen to the Japanese American community that is still there,” Silvas said.

He said he also wanted to find out about how the Mariachi Plaza development would affect musicians who work there, as well as area neighbors. “I myself am concerned about the displacement of the mariachis that are there, as well as the physical design of it and what will happen to parking in that facility.”

Silvas said that items on the agenda may be voted on and moved on for discussion at the Neighborhood Council level. Although decisions by this elected group are non-binding, the committee said that it’s proposals are taken into consideration by the city’s Planning and Land Use Management committee or by the City Council as a whole.

Some of the agenda items and speakers:

A full agenda and information about accessing the meeting are available on the Neighborhood Council’s website.

The Thursday, Sept. 10 meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.; Spanish- and Japanese-language interpretation will be available.

The meeting can be accessed:

Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/99385767952

Via Phone: 888 475 4499 Meeting ID: 993 8576 7952

