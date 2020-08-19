Small businesses in Boyle Heights challenged by the coronavirus pandemic may apply through the end of the month for a free online program created to help businesses pivot and thrive in the COVID-19 economy.

Applications for the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator’s (LACI) Founders Business Accelerator Program will be taken through Aug. 30. Applicants from traditionally underserved communities like Boyle Heights, as well as veterans and formerly incarcerated individuals, are encouraged to apply.

“Small businesses, normally a source of new wealth and jobs for communities across Los Angeles, face unique challenges as the pandemic drags on,” writes Matt Petersen, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator President & CEO, in an email. “At LACI, we have a free program to help businesses pivot and thrive in the COVID-19 economy.”

Business owners and founders selected for the Accelerator’s free, 10-week virtual program will learn how to increase their businesses’ resilience and develop strategies to help them navigate the challenges of the COVID economy and beyond, the organization says. Participants will also learn how to make their businesses more environmentally sustainable, a key competitive edge with lasting benefits in a rapidly changing business landscape.

There is no cost to apply and all are welcome and the program is not limited to “cleantech” businesses. Those interested can apply here.

This post was updated at 5:00 pm to reflect change in application deadline.