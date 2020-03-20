Three current Boyle Heights Beat journalists and a graduate from the youth program are featured in this week’s Latino USA podcast. In ‘From Boyle Heights to Netflix… And Back to the Neighborhood,’ the young journalists discuss the popular six-episode series “Gentefied,” which premiered last month on the streaming service.

In the podcast, which became available on Friday and will air starting the same day on Latino USA on NPR stations nationwide, students Andy García, Olivia Teforlack and Noemí Pedraza share their thoughts on the series about a Mexican American family in Boyle Heights dealing with gentrification and related issues. The reporters’ roundtable is moderated by former BHB reporter Carmen González, now a student at Santa Monica City College and a regular contributor to the Beat.

