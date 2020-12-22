One person was found dead near the 101 freeway off ramp on Fourth Street Monday night, news outlets reported.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, around 8 pm, they found the gunshot victim. KABC 7 said there were reports of gunfire in the area, but no other details were available.

TV stations reported that the homicide investigation impacted traffic on the northbound freeway. CBS 2 said one lane of the off-ramp was blocked during the investigation.

Monday’s homicide is the 17th reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2020.

A separate homicide was reported earlier on Monday evening in neighboring Boyle Heights. The Eastsider reported that when Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, at the 5600 block of Via Corona Ave, they found two gunshot victims. One, a 22-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene; the other, a 30-year-old male, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

