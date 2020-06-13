The newly-formed Roosevelt Alumni for Black Lives collective has laid out a plan for a week of action in Boyle Heights, June 15 to 19, to call attention to the issues fueling the Black Lives Matter movement and how local residents can contribute and participate.

In an email to Boyle Heights Beat, an organizer wrote:

“Everyday will have a different focus that will provide information and talking points with the goal of having conversations with our families about the BLM movement, addressing anti-blackness, and working towards creating Black and Brown Unity,”

There will be an action every day, Monday through Friday . This is the planned schedule:

Monday 6/15: Banner Drops around Boyle Heights

Tuesday 6/16: Join the BLM Call to the Police Commissioners Meeting to Defund the Police

Wednesday 6/17: Rally and March from Mariachi Plaza to Temple St. to join the BLM protest to demand that Jackie Lacey be fired.

Thursday 6/18: Join efforts with the organization Los Angeles Students Deserve to demand that LAUSD dismantle the LAUSD police

Friday 6/19: Vigil for Black Lives at Mariachi Plaza (5-8 pm). Keynote Speaker: Cecily Myart-Cruz, UTLA President and BLM member.

The collective is made up of former Roosevelt High School students, educators and community members/activists.