The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Boyle Heights woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday evening on the I-5 onramp and has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

María Virginia Perlera, 22, was struck and killed at approximately 9:45 p.m. after allegedly jumping from the I-10 eastbound over-crossing and landed in the second lane. A family member reached by BHB said the Boyle Heights resident was actually reported missing the day after the accident – before she was identified by the coroner.

According to the agency, CHP dispatch received a call that a collision had occurred involving a vehicle and pedestrian. When highway patrol officials arrived on scene, they determined that Perlera either fell or jumped from one freeway to another.

After the initial collision, officials said that Perlera was hit multiple times by other vehicles. The connector ramp was closed for more than two hours, reopening just after midnight, various media outlets reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and declared Perlera dead. CHP officers are urging anyone with more information to contact the Central Los Angeles are CHP office.

A friend of the Perlera family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. As of Monday, the page had raised a little over half of the $15,000 goal.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.