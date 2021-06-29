Esta página también disponible en: Español

Altar in front of East LA house where three children were found dead on Monday.

The mother of three young children found dead in their East Los Angeles home on Monday was arrested on suspicion of causing their deaths, various media reported.

Authorities told the Southern California News Group that Sandra Chico was arrested following questioning by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. The 28-year-old woman had been detained Monday as a person of interest.

The woman was being held on $2 million bail, a sheriff’s spokesperson told the news outlet.

The children were identified by the coroner’s office as Mia Camila Rodríguez, 4, Mason Mateo Rodríguez, 3, and Milan Mateas Rodríguez, who was less than two months old.

As of publication of this post, a cause of death for the children has not been disclosed. The children were all pronounced dead on Monday, before 1 pm, inside the home in the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue, in the Belvedere Gardens section of East LA

Another sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies received a call at 12:45 pm Monday of children not breathing at the home. All three were found in a bedroom.

This is a developing story and will be updated.