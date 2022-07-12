An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning following a SWAT team barricade at Estrada Courts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Lorena St. and Glenn Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and quickly began to block incoming traffic from Olympic Street into the housing project, an LAPD spokesperson said.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene to set up a barricade to aid in the search for an attempted murder suspect who was reported to be in the area, authorities said.

The male suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning. No additional information has been made available on the suspect’s identity.