Authorities say a man accused of setting various fires in Boyle Heights and Chinatown was arrested early Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the suspect set at least four blazes along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue between 7 and 7:30 am Wednesday morning, and additional fires in Chinatown shortly after.
LAFD firefighters responded and extinguished approximately 12 “intentionally set vegetation and debris fires” in both areas.
The suspect, described only as a man with face tattoos riding a bicycle, was located and arrested without incident within a few hours in downtown LA.
No additional information on the suspect or his motive for arson was available Wednesday.
