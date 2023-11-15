Authorities say a man accused of setting various fires in Boyle Heights and Chinatown was arrested early Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the suspect set at least four blazes along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue between 7 and 7:30 am Wednesday morning, and additional fires in Chinatown shortly after.

LAFD Alert-ARSON SUSPECT ARRESTED – #BoyleHeights / #Chinatown MEDIA ADVISORY Suspect Arrested in Series of Intentionally Set Vegetation & Debris Fires This Morning. DETAILS: https://t.co/IvOPl671uG — LAFD (@LAFD) November 15, 2023

LAFD firefighters responded and extinguished approximately 12 “intentionally set vegetation and debris fires” in both areas.

The suspect, described only as a man with face tattoos riding a bicycle, was located and arrested without incident within a few hours in downtown LA.

No additional information on the suspect or his motive for arson was available Wednesday.

This developing story will be updated as needed.