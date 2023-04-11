The LAPD Central Traffic Division announced an arrest Tuesday afternoon associated with last month’s motorcycle hit-and-run in Boyle Heights.

In an Instagram post, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic division said a suspect in the collision that severely injured a 13-year-old boy had been taken into custody by police in Banning – a Riverside County city more than 80 miles East of Boyle Heights.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Erwin Majano but did not immediately offer any further details.

The city had offered a $25,000 reward for information that would lead to a suspect arrest and conviction. It was unclear Tuesday if anyone helped identify and find the suspect.

On March 30, the suspect was traveling eastbound on Whittier Boulevard when he struck 13-year-old Joshua Mora, severed his right leg, and fled without offering assistance.

Tuesday’s arrest came after a protest organized Saturday by the nonprofit Safe Streets for Everyone at the site of the collision. Organizers called on Councilmembers Kevin de León and the LA Department of Transportation to put a safer crosswalk at the busy intersection, which many local residents say is unsafe.

As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign started by Mora’s family to cover the teen’s medical expenses has reached over $35,000.