An early morning verbal dispute Sunday escalated to a fatal stabbing near Fourth and Euclid in Boyle Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of the stabbing on the 400 Block of Euclid Ave. shortly after 8 a.m., according to an LAPD spokesperson.

The 32-year-old male victim of the stabbing got into an argument with another man who reportedly stabbed him with a sharp object before fleeing the scene. The spokesperson said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, also 32, was later apprehended and is currently in police custody.

Sunday’s was the second stabbing death reported in Boyle Heights in less than three weeks. A man said to have been unhoused was stabbed to death on June 25. So far in 2022, 11 homicides have been reported in Boyle Heights.