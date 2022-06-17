A new play based on the 90’s House music scene at a popular Hollywood nightclub is set to start a five-week run this weekend in Boyle Heights.

“ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” will have its world premiere on Friday, June 17 and continue through July 17 at Casa 0101 Theater.

Conceived and written by Abel Alvarado, the play is described as “a coming of age story which follows a young music minister at his father’s Apostolic church, who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free.”

The play recalls the House music scene at the legendary Arena LGBTQ club, which closed down in 2016.

“A few years ago I had an idea of telling the story of my life in a stage play,” Alvarado said in a statement. “I met with Casa 0101 Theater’s Artistic Director, Josefina López, and with her guidance, I developed an outline for my story, which I am so proud is now being realized in this full production.”

Directed by Rigo Tejeda, the production boasts a cast of 22 actors. The show includes adult themes and nudity and is recommended for ages 17 and older.

The show is in two acts, with 32 musical numbers, and has an approximate running time of 150 minutes, plus intermission. Advance reservations are highly encouraged.

“ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 4:00 p.m., at Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First Street (at St. Louis Street).

Tickets during the Five-Week run are $35 per person for General Admission; $30 per person for Students and Seniors; and $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents with ID and $75 for VIP tickets.

Tickets are available at the Casa 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, through E-mail [email protected], or online at www.casa0101.org

Concurrently with the run of this show, a photography exhibit that looks at the 1970’s punk scene in Los Angeles will be on view at the theater lobby. “Photography by: Louis Jacinto,” curated by Jimmy Centeno, can be seen prior to performances of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al, and on Mondays through Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturdays from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., and Sundays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.