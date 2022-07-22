With COVID-19 cases in the community on the rise, CASA 0101 Executive Director Emmanuel Deleage announced Wednesday that performances of “ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” this weekend have been cancelled.

“On behalf of all the producers of the show we are going to have to cancel performances coming up… scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 22, 23 and 24, 2022 due to COVID,” Deleage said to Broadway World. “We are all hopeful, health permitting, that we will be able to present the final weekend of performances of the show.”

Deleage did not say if any members of the cast or crew of the show had tested positive for COVID.

The show, which held its world premiere at CASA 0101 on July 17, was originally set to run at the theater through July 17 before announcing two additional weeks of performances.

Remaining performances of the show are set for Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30 at 8 p.m. and Sunday July 31 at 4 p.m. To purchase tickets for the show’s final week, you can call the Casa 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, request tickets by emailing [email protected] or online at www.casa0101.org.

The musical, conceived and written by Abel Alvarado and directed by Rigo Tejeda, is based on the 90s house music at the ARENA Nightclub in Hollywood. The show follows Lucio Torrez, “a young music minister at his father’s Apostolic church who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free.”